2016年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Jaguar announces gold production increase in 2017

Dec 21 Jaguar Mining Inc

* 2017 gold production of 100,000 - 110,000 ounces, up approximately 10% compared to 2016 guidance

* Jaguar Mining Inc - Sees 2017 growth exploration investment (core operating assets) of $7.5 million - $8.0 million

* Jaguar announces gold production increase in 2017 and provides update on growth exploration pipeline initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

