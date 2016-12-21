版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-xG Technology prices $10 mln public offering

Dec 21 xG Technology Inc

* Securities offered by company consist of 3.8 million class a units

* xG Technology prices $10,000,000 public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

