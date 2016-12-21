BRIEF-Merrimack stops Phase 2 Hermione trial of MM-302 in Her2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc says now plans to provide results of ongoing strategic pipeline review in January
* There were no new or unexpected safety concerns
* Merrimack - Decision to stop trial was made following DSMB's opinion that continuing would be unlikely to demonstrate benefit over comparator treatments
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc says both treatment and control arms were found to have shorter than expected median progression free survival
* Merrimack stops the Phase 2 Hermione trial of MM-302 in Her2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.