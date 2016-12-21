版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-STT Enviro Corp signs MoU to create JV with a leading producer of lime

Dec 21 STT Enviro Corp

* STT Enviro Corp - MoU establishes that each party would own 50 pct of equity in joint venture and be equally represented on board

* STT Enviro Corp announces signing a memorandum of understanding to create a joint venture (JV) with a leading global producer of lime Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

