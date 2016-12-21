版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator Applications receives complete response letter from FDA for Lutathera

Dec 21 Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa

* Advanced Accelerator Applications receives complete response letter from FDA for Lutathera, an investigational treatment for neuroendocrine tumors

* Advanced Accelerator Applications - No additional clinical studies were requested in CRL and no comments at this time on other sections of NDA submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐