2016年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Bellus Health provides update on pipeline

Dec 21 Bellus Health Inc

* Bellus Health provides update on pipeline

* Auven Therapeutics has decided to terminate Kiacta program for treatment of AA Amyloidosis

* Continues to explore opportunities in order to expand its pipeline, including through acquisitions and/or in-licensing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

