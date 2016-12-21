BRIEF-Finish Line Q3 loss per share $0.26 from cont ops

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 Finish Line Inc -
* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 0.7%
* Finish line inc sees FY non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations between $1.24 and $1.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for fiscal year ending february 25, 2017, company now expects finish line comparable store sales to range between flat to up 1%
* Sees q4 finish line comparable store sales to be down between 3%-5%
* Sees q4 non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations between $0.68 and $0.73
* As of November 26, 2016, consolidated merchandise inventories increased 4.6% to $401.5 million compared to $383.8 million as of November 28, 2015
* Finish line reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $371.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $411.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.