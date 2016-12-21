版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Invitae announces major expansion of its pediatric, neurological, and rare disease genetic test offerings

Dec 21 Invitae Corp

* Invitae Corp says announces the availability of 24 new and 19 expanded genetic test panels

* Invitae announces major expansion of its pediatric, neurological, and rare disease genetic test offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

