BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc says topline results of phase 2 trial of CTP-656 are expected by year-end 2017

Dec 21 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc says topline results of phase 2 trial of CTP-656 are expected by year-end 2017

* Concert Pharmaceuticals initiates phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CTP-656 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

