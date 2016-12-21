BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Inc successfully completes debt restructuring

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Guyana Goldfields Inc
* Guyana Goldfields Inc successfully completes debt restructuring
* Guyana Goldfields Inc says reduced its debt by 50% to $80 million over course of 2016 and is expected to end year with a cash balance of $64 million
* Guyana Goldfields says estimates annual cost savings of new operating facility will amount to approximately $4.5 million per year over course of new facility
* Guyana Goldfields says upon completion of restructuring, one-time, non-cash charge of $8 million will be applied to fully expense deferred financing costs in Q4
* Charge expected to adversely affect that quarters earnings per share with no effect on cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.