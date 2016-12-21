BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields Inc successfully completes debt restructuring

Dec 21 Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Guyana Goldfields Inc successfully completes debt restructuring

* Guyana Goldfields Inc says reduced its debt by 50% to $80 million over course of 2016 and is expected to end year with a cash balance of $64 million

* Guyana Goldfields says estimates annual cost savings of new operating facility will amount to approximately $4.5 million per year over course of new facility

* Guyana Goldfields says upon completion of restructuring, one-time, non-cash charge of $8 million will be applied to fully expense deferred financing costs in Q4

* Charge expected to adversely affect that quarters earnings per share with no effect on cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: