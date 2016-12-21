BRIEF-Actuant posts Q1 earnings of $0.08/share

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 Actuant Corp:
* Actuant reports first quarter results; updates fiscal 2017 guidance
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Sees Q2 sales $250 million to $260 million
* Q1 sales $266 million versus I/B/E/S view $267.9 million
* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.30 excluding items
* Sees FY sales $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Restructuring activities related to facility consolidations and staffing reductions remain on track
* On track to meet financial commitments for fiscal year
* "identified and are pursuing further actions which should reduce our income tax expense"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $250.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.