2016年 12月 21日

BRIEF-Pure Technologies to acquire oil and gas pipeline inspection and corrosion control business

Dec 21 Pure Technologies Ltd

* Pure Technologies to acquire oil and gas pipeline inspection and corrosion control business

* Pure Technologies Ltd - deal for consideration of $4.60 million

* Expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to Pure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

