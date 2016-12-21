版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Natera provides constellation update

Dec 21 Natera Inc

* Natera Inc - announced availability of a microdeletions testing application for new and existing constellation licensees worldwide

* Natera provides constellation update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

