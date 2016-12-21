版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-UPS, Optoro form strategic alliance to enhance retail reverse logistics services

Dec 21 United Parcel Service Inc :

* United Parcel Service Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed

* UPS and Optoro form strategic alliance to enhance retail reverse logistics services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

