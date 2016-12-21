BRIEF-Paychex reports Q2 earnings per share $0.56

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Paychex Inc -
* Q2 payroll service revenue increased 3% to $440.9 million.
* Q2 human resource services revenue increased 12% to $319.1 million.
* Sees 2017 payroll service revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 3% to 4%;
* Q2 total service revenue increased 7% to $760.0 million.
* Sees 2017 payroll service revenue is anticipated to increase in range of 3% to 4%
* Sees 2017 net income (gaap basis) is anticipated to increase approximately 7%
* Paychex inc says 2017 adjusted net income (non-gaap) is anticipated to increase approximately 8%
* Reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 revenue $771.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.