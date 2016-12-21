版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Giovanni Caforio named chairman of Bristol-Myers Squibb's board of directors

Dec 21 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Giovanni Caforio named chairman of Bristol-Myers Squibb's board of directors

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says Caforio, who will continue to serve as chief executive officer, will succeed current chairman Lamberto Andreotti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

