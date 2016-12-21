版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-McKesson and Change Healthcare announce termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period for the creation of a new healthcare information technology company

Dec 21 McKesson Corp

* McKesson and Change Healthcare announce termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period for the creation of a new healthcare information technology company

* Acquisition is expected to close in first half of calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

