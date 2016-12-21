版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-OSI Systems increases senior secured credit facility to $525 mln

Dec 21 OSI Systems Inc

* Extends maturity of facility from may 2019 to december 2021

* OSI systems increases senior secured credit facility to $525 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐