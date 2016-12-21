版本:
BRIEF-Kaizen Discovery to stop exploration at the Aspen Grove Copper-Gold Project

Dec 21 Kaizen Discovery Inc

* Kaizen discovery-aspen grove joint venture does not intend to continue with exploration at aspen grove copper-gold project in british columbia, canada

* Will continue to focus exploration efforts on flagship pinaya copper-gold project in peru

* Aspen grove copper-gold project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

