版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Strikepoint to acquire IDM's Yukon portfolio

Dec 21 Strikepoint Gold Inc

* Strikepoint Gold Inc says purchase price for properties will be $4 million

* Strikepoint Gold Inc - will appoint two of IDM's designated representatives to its board of directors at closing of deal

* Strikepoint signs letter of intent to acquire IDM's Yukon portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐