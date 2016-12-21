版本:
BRIEF-Regency Centers acquires Plaza Venezia

Dec 21 Regency Centers Corp

* Regency centers-regency centers corporation and its co-investment partner, have acquired 201,000 square feet of premier retail in Orlando, Florida

* Regency centers announces the acquisition of Plaza Venezia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

