版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 22:42 BJT

BRIEF-Manitex international announces business update

Dec 21 Manitex International Inc

* Backlog for straight mast cranes in q4 to date has doubled since q3

* Management anticipates ending q4 with a book to bill ratio for straight mast cranes exceeding 1.0

* Manitex international, inc. Announces business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐