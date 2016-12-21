BRIEF-Diana Shipping reduces contract price to shipbuilding contracts of 2 Newbuildings

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana shipping inc says has entered into a time charter contract with Swissmarine Services S.A., Geneva
* Diana shipping inc - has agreed to reduce price by us$1.0 million for vessels hull no. H2548 and hull no. H2549
* Diana shipping inc - daily gross charter rate will be 24% above bci_2014 average of five pre-determined time charter routes as published by Baltic exchange
* Diana shipping inc - delivery date of two vessels is now expected to be on January 4, 2017
* Diana shipping inc. Announces a reduction of the contract price to the shipbuilding contracts of two Newbuildings; time charter contracts for m/v Newport news with Swissmarine and for m/v Leto and m/v Naias with Glencore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.