BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma prices concurrent public offering, registered direct offering of its ADS, Warrants

Dec 21 Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* Warrants in both offerings will have a per ads exercise price of $13.33, and have a term of three years

* Price in both offerings is $10.25 for a fixed combination of one ads and a warrant to purchase 0.5 of an ADS

* Intends to use proceeds from both offerings to fund clinical development programs, for potential acquisitions

* Redhill Biopharma prices concurrent public offering and registered direct offering of its American depositary shares and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

