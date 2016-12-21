版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 399,000 common shares priced at $4/shr

Dec 21 Long Island Iced Tea Corp :

* Says public offering of 399,000 common shares priced at $4.00per share

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp announces public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

