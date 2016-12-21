BRIEF-Onenergy Announces proposed acquisition of OZZ Electric Inc.

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Onenergy Inc
* Onenergy Inc. announces proposed acquisition of Ozz Electric Inc.
* Onenergy Inc - anticipated as part of transaction, newco, which will hold spin out business, will complete a new listing application with exchange
* Onenergy Inc - expected combined entity, after completion of deal, will qualify as a Tier 1 industrial issuer pursuant to requirements of exchange
* Onenergy Inc - LOI contemplates that resulting issuer will issue 150.0 million common shares to shareholders of OZZ at a deemed price of $0.50 per share
* Completion of transaction would result in a reverse takeover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.