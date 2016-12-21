BRIEF-Onenergy Announces proposed acquisition of OZZ Electric Inc.

Dec 21 Onenergy Inc

* Onenergy Inc. announces proposed acquisition of Ozz Electric Inc.

* Onenergy Inc - anticipated as part of transaction, newco, which will hold spin out business, will complete a new listing application with exchange

* Onenergy Inc - expected combined entity, after completion of deal, will qualify as a Tier 1 industrial issuer pursuant to requirements of exchange

* Onenergy Inc - LOI contemplates that resulting issuer will issue 150.0 million common shares to shareholders of OZZ at a deemed price of $0.50 per share

* Completion of transaction would result in a reverse takeover