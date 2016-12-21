版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 23:56 BJT

BRIEF-Orex Exploration establishes special committee of board

Dec 21 Orex Exploration Inc :

* Establishment of special committee of board of directors

* Special committee to review and analyse all strategic and financial alternatives available to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐