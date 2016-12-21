版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Xerox says names Steve Hoover chief technology officer

Dec 21 Xerox Corp -

* Xerox names Steve Hoover chief technology officer

* Xerox Corp- Hoover succeeds Sophie Vandebroek, who will retire at end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

