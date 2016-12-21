版本:
BRIEF-Spin Master announces increase and amendments to credit agreement

Dec 21 Spin Master Corp :

* Spin Master announces increase and amendments to credit agreement

* Spin Master Corp says entered into an agreement with a syndicate of lenders to increase, amend and extend its credit agreement

* Spin Master Corp - Total capital available was increased from US$280 million to US$510 million

* New maturity date of facility is December 2021. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

