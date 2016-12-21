版本:
BRIEF-Tutor Perini says its unit Black construction receives $97 mln Guam International Airport contract

Dec 21 Tutor Perini Corp :

* Tutor Perini Corp says construction is expected to begin in March 2017 and substantial completion is anticipated in August 2019

* Black construction awarded $97 million Guam international airport contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

