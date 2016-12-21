版本:
BRIEF-Investors Bancorp announces passing of board member Brendan Dugan

Dec 21 Investors Bancorp Inc :

* Investors Bancorp Inc announces passing of board member Brendan Dugan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

