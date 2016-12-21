BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp appoints new CFO, Patrick S. Barrett

Dec 21 First Midwest Bancorp Inc

* Says Patrick S. Barrett appointed CFO

* First Midwest Bancorp Inc says Clemens will remain with company through mid-2017

* First Midwest Bancorp - Barrett will assume duties held by Paul F. Clemens, who currently serves as company's and First Midwest Bank's CFO

* First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Appoints new chief financial officer to start in January 2017