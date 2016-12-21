BRIEF-Intermap announces debt restructuring and equity rights offering

Dec 21 Intermap Technologies Corp

* Proceeds from rights offering will be used to repay bridge loan

* Vertex agreed to provide standby purchase commitment to backstop issuance of us$6 million of corp's common shares

* Any unpaid amounts under bridge loan, following rights offering, will convert into term loan with maturity of September 1, 2020

* Vertex has provided a new U.S. $6 million bridge loan to fund general corporate purposes until rights offering is completed

* Intermap announces debt restructuring and equity rights offering