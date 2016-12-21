版本:
BRIEF-First us bancshares announces extension of share buyback

Dec 21 First Us Bancshares Inc

* Company's existing share repurchase program pursuant to which company may repurchase up to 642,785 shares of its common stock

* Repurchase program originally approved by board of directors on January 19, 2006 has been extended to expire on December 31, 2017

* Announces extension of share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

