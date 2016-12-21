版本:
BRIEF-RPM signs agreement to acquire leading Dutch coatings company

Dec 21 Rpm International Inc

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Says signed an agreement to acquire SPS group

* Deal is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, excluding one-time costs

* RPM signs agreement to acquire leading Dutch coatings company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

