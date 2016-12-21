BRIEF-Hershey's appoints Michele Buck as president and CEO

Dec 21 Hershey Co -

* Buck will succeed John P. Bilbrey, who previously announced his intention to retire from company

* Michele Buck, currently company's executive vice president and chief operating officer, as Hershey's next president and CEO effective March 1, 2017

