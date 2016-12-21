版本:
BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics announces closing of offering of senior convertible notes

Dec 21 Amicus Therapeutics Inc -

* Amicus Therapeutics announces closing of offering of senior convertible notes and exercise in full of option to purchase additional notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

