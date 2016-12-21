BRIEF-Allison Transmission's CEO Lawrence Dewey to retire in May

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Dec 21 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- has entered into a new employment agreement with chairman and ceo Lawrence E. Dewey
* Allison Transmission Holdings - board will consider both internal and external candidates to assume Allison Transmission's ceo position in 2018
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- agreement runs through May 31, 2018 at which time Dewey, currently 60 years old, intends to retire
* Lawrence e. Dewey to retire as chairman and ceo of Allison Transmission in May 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.