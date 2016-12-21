版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Parsley Energy appoints Jerry Windlinger to its board

Dec 21 Parsley Energy Inc :

* Parsley Energy appoints Jerry Windlinger to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐