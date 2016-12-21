版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-OpenText announces 2-for-1 share split

Dec 21 Open Text Corp :

* OpenText Corp - share split will be implemented by way of a share dividend whereby shareholders of record at close of business on Jan 9, 2017

* OpenText announces 2-for-1 share split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐