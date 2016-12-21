版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Matson announces closing of $75 million debt private placement

Dec 21 Matson Inc :

* Matson announces closing of $75 million debt private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐