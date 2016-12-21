版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-CalAmp announces planned retirement of CFO Rick Vitelle

Dec 21 CalAmp Corp :

* CalAmp Corp- Vitelle will remain as CFO until his successor is found, to ensure an orderly and seamless transition

* CalAmp Corp - company has initiated a comprehensive search to identify Vitelle's successor

* CalAmp announces planned retirement of chief financial officer Rick Vitelle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

