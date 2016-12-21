BRIEF-Ovascience Inc to reduce its workforce by 30 pct

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Ovascience Inc :
* Ovascience Inc - to continue to make augment available to patients at partner clinics in Canada and Japan and maintain its current commercial footprint
* Changes will enable company to extend its cash position into Q1 of 2019
* Improving cost structure through corporate restructuring; extending cash runway to Q1 2019
* Ovascience Inc- Michelle Dipp, executive chair will oversee operations while company conducts a comprehensive search for a new chief executive officer
* Also incur further restructuring charges related to restructuring plan
* Ovascience - will slow commercial expansion, reassess its ongoing and planned clinical studies of augment, and undertake a corporate restructuring
* Chief executive officer, Harald Stock and chief operating officer, Paul Chapman to step down to seek new opportunities
* Ovascience Inc- company will also reduce its workforce by approximately 30 percent
* Anticipates that operating cash burn will be between $45 million and $50 million in 2017, excluding one-time cash items
* Ovascience Inc - anticipates it will have sufficient funds, without additional financing, to support its revised operating plan into Q1 of 2019
* Ovascience announces business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.