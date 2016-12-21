版本:
BRIEF-Vericel Corp announces closing of $20 million offering of common stock

Dec 21 Vericel Corp -

* Vericel Corporation announces exercise of underwriters' over-allotment option and closing of $20 million offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

