版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-Iberiabank Corp announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements

Dec 21 Iberiabank Corp :

* Iberiabank corp -Iberiabank entered agreement with FDIC on Dec 20, 2016, to terminate twelve loss share agreements with fdic ahead of contractual maturities

* Press release - Iberiabank Corporation announces early termination of FDIC loss share agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐