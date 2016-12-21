版本:
BRIEF-Herman Miller reports Q2 earnings per share $0.53

Dec 21 Herman Miller Inc -

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $558.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herman Miller reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 sales fell 0.5 percent to $577.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $520 million to $540 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

