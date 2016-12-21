版本:
BRIEF-Anadarko announces sale of Marcellus shale natural gas assets

Dec 21 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

* Anadarko petroleum corp - deal for $1.24 billion

* Anadarko petroleum corp- transaction is expected to close during q1 of 2017

* Anadarko petroleum- midstream assets in marcellus owned by western gas partners, lp, co's sponsored master limited partnership excluded from agreement

* Press release - anadarko announces sale of marcellus shale natural gas assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

