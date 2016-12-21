版本:
BRIEF-CalAmp reports Q3 loss per share $0.04

Dec 21 CalAmp Corp -

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $84 million to $89 million

* Sees q4 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $85.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.31

* CalAmp Corp sees Q4 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $11 to $15 million

* CalAmp reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $83.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.9 million

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

