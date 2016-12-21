版本:
BRIEF-Chanticleer Holdings reminds shareholders of subscription deadline

Dec 21 Chanticleer Holdings Inc -

* Chanticleer Holdings reminds its rights offering shareholders of record that the deadline for all subscriptions is December 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

