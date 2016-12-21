版本:
BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reports weekly net asset value

Dec 21 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd -

* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 20 December 2016 was USD 18.36

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 20 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

